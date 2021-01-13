BJP protest for Chhattisgarh farmers

Raipur

After party state in-charge D Purendeshwari pulled up Chhattisgarh BJP leaders recently, the latter seem to have turned quite active. On Wednesday, BJP leaders and workers staged a statewide protest against the Congress government. They organised rallies in support of state farmers facing problems during the paddy procurement process. They termed Congress claims of simplifying paddy procurement a failure.

BJP state president Vishnudeo Sai, who was leading the protest in Jashpur district, alleged that Congress government's anti-farmer face was exposed. He said by blaming the Central government it cannot mask its own failures, a party press release said.

Former CM and national vice president Dr Raman Singh, speaking to the media at Rajnandgaon, accused the Baghel government for the difficulties faced by the farmers and said it was because the Congress is busy giving excuses when it comes to fulfilling its promises. Leader of Oppn Dharamlal Kaush­ik said at Bilha (Bilaspur) the crop land area has been reduced and fake fertilizers, seeds and pesticides are widely causing loss to farmers.