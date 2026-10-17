BJP President Nitin Nabin Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Delhi Protests, Says Tricolour Cannot Be Symbol Of 'Anarchy'

BJP president Nitin Nabin accused Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and CJP of attempting to destabilise India and warned of a strong response | X - @NitinNabin

Patna: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition over protests in Delhi, accusing them of exploiting the national flag to foment unrest and asserting that the Tricolour could never be a symbol of “anarchy”.

Opposition Accused Of Misusing National Flag

Addressing reporters in Patna, Nabin alleged that Rahul and Opposition leaders were using the national flag as part of political protests aimed at creating unrest in the national capital.

Nabin said Opposition leaders often avoided discussions on issues such as economic development, governance and public welfare, instead resorting to street protests and confrontation.

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Mentioned

He also contrasted their participation in the Delhi protests with their alleged absence from government initiatives such as the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, accusing them of invoking the national flag now for political mobilisation.

The BJP president further alleged that those seeking to create unrest on the streets had little respect for the Constitution and democratic institutions.

He said political power in a democracy could be secured only through the mandate of the people and not through “chaos” or street agitation.

Nabin accused certain global powers of using Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the CJP team to undermine India’s development, claiming they were unable to accept the country’s progress toward becoming a developed nation. He warned the Opposition that its alleged attempts to derail India’s growth would not succeed, saying 1.4 billion Indians were watching.

BJP national president accused the Opposition of raising allegations of electoral malpractice only after losing elections, claiming that it had failed to file any genuine complaints after Bihar’s electoral rolls were published following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on September 30, 2025. He said Opposition leaders were blaming the Election Commission out of frustration over their defeat, while questioning why they did not raise similar concerns after winning elections in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

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