BJP President Nitin Nabin Alleges Nehru-Gandhi Family Prioritized Foreign Interests Over India

BJP's national working president Nitin Nabin

Patna: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Nehru-Gandhi family by alleging that institutions linked to Congress including Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received funding from China and other foreign entities and accused its leaders of pursuing what he termed a “compromise mission”.

Addressing a press conference, Nitin alleged that the family's interests were placed above national interests, and claimed that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru ceded India's rights in Tibet to China in 1954 without any compensation. He said that Nehru once described 35 crore Indians as a "problem" as his decisions harmed national interests.

Referring to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, BJP president alleged that defence deals were used during that time for personal gain. He claimed that defense services were used to fill private bank accounts. Calling Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a "puppet of foreign powers," BJP leader claimed that Congress's electoral history had allegedly been influenced by CIA funding. He asserted that Rahul made more than 247 foreign trips, many of which were not reported to security agencies. He also questioned meetings with foreign leaders, such as Democratic representative Ilhan Omar and investor George Soros.

Nabin alleged that between 2004 and 2014, Sonia Gandhi, through the National Advisory Council (NAC), acted as a "super prime minister" and ran a parallel government. He claimed that during this period, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received funding from the Chinese government and George Soros' network.

BJP president said that the country's youth wanted to move forward with a positive mindset, adding that it would be a matter of concern if attempts were made to mislead them. He said that the public had now understood the so-called "compromise mission" and would only accept leadership that prioritised national interest in the future. He said that the country's people were vigilant about issues of national interest and would choose leadership that prioritised national interests in the future.