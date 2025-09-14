BJP Now World’s Largest Party With 14 Crore Members: JP Nadda

BJP National President and Union Minister, JP Nadda | X @ANI

Visakhapatnam: BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday said that the saffron party has become the world's largest political party with 14 crore members, out of which two crore are active.

The party has 240 Lok Sabha members, around 1,500 MLAs and more than 170 MLCs across the country, he said.

Addressing a party rally here, Nadda termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA regime as "responsible and responsive".

"We are the largest political party in the world with 14 crore members. In India, we have the NDA governments in 20 states and the BJP governments in 13 states. We are the largest representative party in the country. We have 240 MPs (Lok Sabha). We have around 1,500 MLAs. We have more than 170 MLCs," he said.

Nadda said in the 11 years under PM Modi's leadership there has been politics of performance and accountable government, while in the previous governments there were politics of non-performance, and they did not carry out development works. They also forgot the promises made in the manifestos.

There was family-based politics, corruption and appeasement, he said.

"We come from a party which has an ideological base," the BJP president said.

The BJP leader said, as promised by the party, Article 370 was abrogated, Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was constructed, made amendments to the CAA and Waqf Act and ended triple talaq.

He further said India, which is now the fourth-largest economy in the world, is aspiring to become the third largest.

Nadda said PM Modi gave a gift to the nation by restructuring the GST rate slabs to just two from the earlier four.

"Our defence exports have increased by seven times. We have become the world's pharmacy in medicine. India is now producing and manufacturing 92 per cent mobile phones," he said.

Listing out the developmental works undertaken in Andhra Pradesh, Nadda said the Centre has provided Rs 15,000 crore for the construction of the capital Amaravati.

He further said the union government has established several institutions such as IIT and IIM to Andhra Pradesh.

Attacking the previous YSRCP regime, the BJP leader said it was a government of non-performance.

"It was a government of non-governance. It was full of corruption. Now under the leadership of PM Modi, the NDA government is marching towards development," he said. With 14 cr memberships, BJP world's largest political party: JP Nadda

