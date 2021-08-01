BJP national president JP Nadda had asked Babul Supriyo not to give up his post and politics: Sources

Kolkata: Minutes after hinting towards quitting politics and after speculation started over his defection to other party as a portion of his post was deleted, Babul Supriyo again took to Facebook and slammed TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh and BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh.

“I have gone through everyone’s comment that people gave over my decision of leaving politics. As of now I will concentrate on my singing,” said Babul pointing out Kunal and Dilip’s comment and called them ‘uncouth’.

Notably, on Saturday BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that he wasn’t aware of Babul’s Facebook post and also that he didn’t get to know about the singer-turned politician’s resignation.

Mentioning that Babul is staging ‘drama’ as ace actor Dharmendra did of committing suicide in film Sholey, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the Parliament session is on and instead of posting on social media Babul should directly approach Speaker Om Birla and tender his resignation.

However, slamming Babul again on Sunday BJP chief said that he is important personality for which he is always in news and without naming Babul, Ghosh stated that he is creating news just to show his importance.

“I am not aware of him (Babul) sending any resignation to us. I don’t even know if anyone in the central leadership has spoken with him. Everyone has to understand that roles keep changing in politics and political workers have to adjust to the new roles. Sometimes we gain and sometimes we need to make sacrifices,” stated Dilip.

Sticking to his claims, Kunal on Sunday said, “Babul couldn’t sleep as his drama is understood by people. The more he posts the more he adds to the script. He should resign immediately to substantiate his claims.”

Meanwhile, according to BJP sources, Babul had spoken to BJP National president JP Nadda and he will take final decision will be taken soon.

"I will meet the Speaker abiding to the protocol whether I am doing drama or not it is entirely my decision," said Babul. According to party sources, Babul is likely to visit Lok Sabha on Monday.

“Nadda had asked Babul not to give up his post and politics and Babul said he will give the final call will be taken soon,” mentioned the sources.

It is pertinent to mention that at the wee hours Babul again took to Facebook again wrote that his earlier post that had a mention that ‘he is confirming that he won’t be defecting to other party’ got ‘unintentionally’ deleted while editing it.