BJP Names Debasish Sharma As Candidate For Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll In Assam | IANS

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Central Election Committee on Friday approved Debasish Sharma as its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Assam’s Nagaon constituency.

The Election Commission of India has scheduled the by-election for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat on October 6, 2026, with counting of votes set for October 9, 2026.

Nagaon, Assam: Devashish Sharma, who received the BJP ticket for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency by-election, says, "First of all, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister, Honourable Party President Nitin Nabin Ji, Honourable Chief… pic.twitter.com/p3F7ONhCHf — IANS (@ians_india) September 11, 2026

BJP begins bypoll preparations with Sharma’s candidature

The BJP announced Sharma’s candidature through a press release issued by its central office on Friday. The announcement comes as the party begins preparations for the by-election in the constituency.

Former Nagaon District Commissioner and administrative officer Debasish Sharma, along with journalists Lenin Saurav Bora and Gunjan Kalita, joined the BJP in Assam on Tuesday. The three joined the party at a ceremony held at the BJP Assam Pradesh headquarters at Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha.

The event was attended by Assam BJP president and Darrang-Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia, along with several senior party leaders.

Read Also ISRO Satellite Detects Pacific Ocean Changes As El Niño Shows Early Signs

Party focuses on campaigns and local elections ahead of polls

Ahead of the bypoll, an extended executive meeting of the Assam BJP is being held in Guwahati on Friday.

BJP MLA Pulak Gohain said several issues would be discussed at the meeting, including the Seva Sankalp campaign, which will run from September 17 to October 17. He said the programme and its activities would be discussed in detail, along with the upcoming Silchar Municipal Corporation elections and the by-election, ANI reports.

Also Watch:

Assam Minister Ashok Singhal said the party’s attention would be on the by-election in nine villages along with the Silchar Municipal Corporation election.

“An executive meeting is being attended by our MLAs and other party members. Several issues will be discussed, including the by-election in nine villages, the Silchar Municipal Corporation election and the month-long service programme. We will discuss plans to conduct these programmes effectively and work towards winning both elections,” Singhal said.

BJP MLA Pallab Lochan Das said special focus would be given to the Seva Sankalp campaign and related programmes.

“This is an extended executive meeting of the BJP Assam Pradesh, where we will discuss several important issues. The main focus will be our Seva Sankalp campaign, a month-long programme involving various service activities. We will engage with people, understand people’s problems and work together to address them,” he added.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said the meeting would focus on discussing future strategies and party programmes.

“We will discuss our strategy and party programmes for the next four to six months. This is not a one-off meeting; the BJP holds a state executive meeting regularly, in line with its organisational rules. Some important decisions and plans for the coming months will be taken,” the Minister said