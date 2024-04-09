BJP MP Santosh Gangwar's Supporters Protest Outside Bhupendra Chaudhary's House Against Mayor Umesh Gautam's Remarks (VIDEO)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Santosh Gangwar's supporters protested in front of BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary's resident, following controversial remarks by Mayor Umesh Gautam on Kurmi community. Despite attempts by senior BJP leaders to calm the situation, the discontent persisted.

बीजेपी वाले दावा किए थे यूपी में 80 में 80 जीतेंगे। ये वीडियो देखिए। ये सज्जन जिनको घेर लिया गया। जिन्हे बंधक बनाकर मुर्दाबाद के नारे लग रहे हैं, वो हैं बीजेपी के यूपी के अध्यक्ष भूपेंद्र चौधरी। जो बंधक बनाए हैं वो सब बीजेपी के बरेली के कभी समर्थक थे। लेकिन फर्जीवाड़े से अब उनकी… pic.twitter.com/9wOxpcPuia — Surendra Rajput ‏ (@ssrajputINC) April 8, 2024

Gangwar, BJP's long-serving MP, was denied a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The decision caused a furore among his supporters.

The BJP in Bareilly has been caught up in a heated disagreement involving ticket refusals, accusations of disrespectful remarks and subsequent protests and divisions within the party.

BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, who reached the office of Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar, was taken hostage by BJP workers.



The workers are angry about Mayor Umesh Gautam making derogatory remarks against the Kurmi community and Santosh Gangwar.pic.twitter.com/M3qEOJRWMq — Desh Ka Verdict (@DeshKaVerdict) April 8, 2024

Things escalated when an audio clip went viral, supposedly featuring Mayor Gautam making disrespectful comments about Gangwar and the Kurmi community. This audio only fuelled the discontent within the party, leading to protests outside Gangwar's home, where BJP workers expressed their opposition to Mayor Gautam.

During a recent conference attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, tensions rose as Mayor Gautam and Santosh Gangwar engaged in a heated argument, further dividing the BJP members.

Mayor Gautam denied making any derogatory comments and said he respected Gangwar. However, Gangwar chose not to comment much on the matter.

The BJP leadership tried to address the concerns, with Chaudhary acknowledging the dissatisfaction among activists and promising dialogue and resolution within the party's structure.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the internal rife in the BJP and sarcastically pointed out the turmoil as a sign of broader discontent within the party nationwide.