BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad Says Dedicated Committee To Examine Feasibility Of Patna Airport Runway Expansion

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that a dedicated committee had been constituted to examine the feasibility of the runway expansion of Patna Airport. | X

Patna: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that a dedicated committee had been constituted to examine the feasibility of the runway expansion of Patna Airport.

Committee's mandate

Chairing a meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee of Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, Prasad said that the committee would review the land offered on both the eastern and western sides of the airport and submit its report expeditiously. He emphasised that both the central government and Bihar government were fully cooperating in this regard, while highlighting the urgent need for runway expansion at Patna Airport.

BJP MP informed that on an average, around 44 flights operated daily at the airport and approximately 40 lakh passengers annually utilised its services, underlining the necessity for capacity augmentation. He informed that he had discussions with deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, who assured full support from the state government for the runway expansion project.

International flight incentives

Former union minister said that Bihar government was willing to provide rebates to promote international flight operations from Patna, to destinations such as Kathmandu, Bangkok, and Dubai and other international destinations.

Reinforcing the importance of timely development, he stressed that the expansion of Patna Airport should be carried out expeditiously and within defined timelines.

He also appreciated the initiatives taken at the airport, including the promotion of local cultural products through retail outlets and the establishment of the UDAN Yatri Café, and expressed hope that such efforts would be further strengthened to promote local artisans and products. He emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to enhance passenger experience, ensure safety, and further strengthen airport infrastructure and services.