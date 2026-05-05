BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Targets TMC's Mahua Moitra Over 'Jamdani Sarees' Remark After West Bengal Mandate

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (L) & TMC's Mahua Moitra (R) | File Pics

A political exchange on social media platform X between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has grabbed attention. Dubey’s response comes following the conclusion of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, where the BJP is set to form the government after a strong performance and winning the people’s mandate.

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“I have deeply contemplated this tweet of Mahua ji's. Pinaki Mishra ji is my old friend, so Mahua Moitra ji is now my bhabhi. After @AITCofficial's election loss in Bengal, I have requested the newly appointed Bangladeshi Ambassador @DinTri ji to open a Jamdani sari showroom or sari weaving centre in Dhaka for Mahua bhabhi. No one will need to ask anyone else; saris will be available directly from Mahua ji's shop,” he wrote.

Dubey’s remarks were in response to an earlier post by Moitra, where she had criticised a BJP MP. “BJP professional heckler MP calls us Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, while his wife accompanies him to Bengal campaign and telephones people asking where she can buy ‘real Dhakai Jamdani’ sarees!! True face of BJP!” she wrote.

The exchange reflects the sharp rhetoric often seen between political rivals, particularly during and after elections. While Moitra’s post accused a sitting MP of hypocrisy, Dubey’s response took a personal and sarcastic tone, referencing her remarks about Dhakai Jamdani sarees.