BJP MP Ashok Mittal Seeks Expat Protection Law Amid Rising Attacks On Indians Abroad | IANS

Raising concerns over a series of attacks and deaths involving Indians overseas, Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal has urged the Centre to introduce a dedicated Expat Protection Law to strengthen safeguards and support for citizens living abroad.

Speaking during a Special Mention in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP MP said incidents of racial violence, hate crimes and harassment against Indians in different countries were becoming increasingly concerning and called for a stronger institutional response.

Mittal cited official data showing a rise in the number of Indians who died abroad, from 29 in 2021 to 86 in 2023. He described the increase as a deeply worrying trend.

Highlighting recent cases, Mittal referred to the alleged racial assault of Hyderabad resident Syed Sohel Uddin in Utah, US. He also cited the killing of 24-year-old Sikh woman Kirandeep Kaur in Hayes, West London, as well as the deaths of Indian student Shivank Awasthi in Canada and Chandra Nagamallaiah in the US.

The BJP MP also pointed to incidents in Europe, including an alleged racist attack on an Indian man and a child in Ireland. He further mentioned a case in the UK in which an elderly Sikh man's turban was allegedly disrespected.

Mittal called for a comprehensive legal framework that would provide Indians living abroad with immediate legal aid, financial assistance and stronger consular support. He also proposed dedicated mechanisms to help victims and their families pursue justice, along with provisions for safe repatriation in exceptional circumstances.

"Our diaspora represents India's global identity and contribution to the world. Their safety and dignity must be treated as a national responsibility," he said, urging the government to consider the proposal.

Mittal also highlighted the difficulties faced by families in India when their relatives are involved in serious incidents abroad. He said families often have to navigate unfamiliar legal systems, deal with procedural hurdles and bear substantial financial costs while seeking justice.