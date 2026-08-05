'PM, HM Lack Courage To Face Parliament': Rahul Gandhi Backs Student Protesters | VIDEO

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday voiced strong support for student protesters agitating over alleged examination irregularities and the state of India's education system, while launching a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sharing a nearly 12-minute video of his interaction with students from multiple states outside 10 Janpath, Gandhi described the youth as the country's future and accused the Prime Minister and Home Minister of lacking the courage to answer questions in Parliament.

"Look at India's future young, fearless, outspoken, patriotic. And the Prime Minister-Home Minister? Neither the courage to come to Parliament, nor the guts to answer," Gandhi said.

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'They Have Defended The Constitution'

During the interaction, Gandhi thanked the students for speaking out against alleged paper leaks and what he described as a failing education system.

The Congress MP said the students were fighting not only for education reforms but also for the Constitution and India's future.

He said the protesters had told him they were assaulted, threatened, harassed and subjected to police action despite conducting peaceful demonstrations.

'Complaining About The Education System Is Not A Crime'

Gandhi defended the students' right to protest, saying raising concerns over examination irregularities and the education system should never be treated as an offence.

He described the education system as "flawed", "collapsing" and "useless", and said it required urgent reform to end recurring examination paper leaks.

He also said the students had done nothing wrong and should not be forced to apologise for participating in peaceful protests.

Rejects 'Forced Apologies'

Referring to reports that some protesters, including a minor girl, were allegedly pressured to apologise, Gandhi dismissed such actions as unacceptable.

According to The Times of India, he said he did not accept what he called forced apologies and criticised reports of intimidation and alleged harassment of protesters and their families.

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"You have done nothing wrong. You don't need to apologise to anyone," Gandhi told the students.

Targets Amit Shah Over Protest Violence

Gandhi also held Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the alleged violence against protesters.

He reiterated that the students had remained peaceful and accused the government of avoiding accountability by refusing to answer questions in Parliament.