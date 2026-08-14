BJP MP Ananta Maharaj Stripped Of ‘Banga Bibhushan’ Over Netaji Remarks

freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose | Photo by ANI

Kolkata: A day after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari directed police to arrest all those who are involved in making derogatory comments on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, West Bengal government on Thursday had taken away ‘Banga Bibhushan’ tag from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Nagendra Ray popularly known as Ananta Maharaj over his controversial remarks about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

A government order said, “The competent authority is satisfied that the continued retention of the Banga Bibhushan by Nagendra Ray is inconsistent with the dignity, prestige and purpose of the honour. Ray shall cease to be entitled to represent himself as a recipient of the Banga Bibhushan and shall not hereafter use, claim or derive any recognition, privilege or benefit specifically arising from such conferment”.

Ray however, stood firm in his comments and talking to the media Ray outside the Parliament said that whatever he had said about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was not his words but is in documents when Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) also slammed Ray for his comments about Netaji.