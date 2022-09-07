BJP slams Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' after Robert Vadra's pic appears on poster

Bharat Jodo Yatra poster that shows Robert Vadra with other Congress leaders have sparked the controversy. |

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed the Congress party over the inclusion of Robert Vadra’s photo on the poster of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ that will be helmed by Rahul Gandhi starting Wednesday.

BJP leader and spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress saying that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was not to unite the country but to gather the Gandhi family. It is a Congress' 'Bharahtchar Jodo Yatra', he said. Poonawalla also alleged that the Yatra was a show before giving a position to Vadra in the party.

The country is on the Kartavya Path (path of duty), but Congress is on the "Ghulami ka Parivar Path." It's not about Bharat Jodo (unite India) but 'Parivar ko Jodo' (unite the family), Poonawala said.

"It's not 'Pad Yatra' but a yatra for a 'pad' (position)," Poonawalla expressed on Twitter.

Congress party is launching the 3,570 kilometre-long Bharat Jodo Yatra with the motto of highlighting economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

The rally is scheduled to begin today from Kanyakumar and will culminate in Srinagar in Jammu. It will pass through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, and Pathankot during the journey.

