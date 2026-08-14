BJP MLA’s Daughter Sparks Controversy After Allegedly Slapping Woman SI Over Temple Entry Denial; FIR Filed | X

Bengaluru: This woman sub-inspector did not take the slap on her cheek lightly just because the woman who hit her was daughter of a sitting BJP MLA and wife of her senior colleague in the department.

She just went ahead and lodged an FIR in her police station against Aishwarya, daughter of Tumakuru Rural MLA B Suresh Gowda, whose husband happens to be a DySP in the police department.

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Suresh Gowda has declined to openly support his daughter and said that the issue should be investigated as per law and he will not interfere with the issue.

The incident took place on Wednesday at Arati Ukkada village in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district. Since it was auspicious `Bhimana Amavasya', the full moon day that falls on the day beginning of Shravana maasa, there was heavy rush at the Ukkada Maramma temple. Aishwarya had obtained VIP entry, but even the VIP queue was moving slowly. She, along with her two children, wanted to go to the sanctum of the temple.

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When she asked the sub-inspector Savita, who was in charge of the VIP lane, she flatly refused saying that there was a huge crowd and no one would be allowed inside the sanctum. Aishwarya has tried to introduce herself as MLA's daughter and her husband was DySP in the police department. However, Savita said that she could not do that since such a deviation will cause inconvenience to a lot of people, who were waiting for hours together to have a darshan.

At that point, the area inspector Lakshmi, who was on duty in civil dress went inside the sanctum to check something. This enraged Aishwarya, who picked up a quarrel with Savita. Though Savita tried to explain that she was the Police Inspector, who was overseeing the security of the temple for the day, Aishwarya started arguing with Savita and demanded that she should be immediately taken inside the sanctum. When Savita also refused in a raised voice, Aishwarya slapped her.

Savita immediately reported the issue to her superior Lakshmi and continued her duty at the temple. In the evening, she lodged a complaint against Aishwarya in Kyathanahalli police station, where an FIR has been registered.

Meanwhile, MLA Suresh Gowda refused to side with his daughter and said that the investigation and action would follow as per law.

``I am not saying that what my daughter did was right. She has gone with her two children and since there was a rush, something has happened. Whatever has happened, my daughter should have exhibited some restraint. I will not come on the way of the investigation,'' he added.