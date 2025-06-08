BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh Receives Prestigious Award At UK’s House Of Lords For Public Service

Lucknow: BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh from Lucknow's Sarojininagar constituency has been honored with the 'Excellence in Political and Public Life' award at the UK's House of Lords. The recognition came during a ceremony organized by the UK-India Legal Partnership (UKILP) at the historic Palace of Westminster.
Singh described the award as global acknowledgment of Sarojininagar's development journey, highlighting rural-urban transformation, youth empowerment, and women's self-reliance initiatives. The event also honored former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and senior lawyer Raian Karanjawala with Lifetime Achievement awards.
Central Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and several international legal dignitaries attended the ceremony.
Singh, a former law enforcement officer turned legislator, emphasized this recognition as motivation to further his public service mission.