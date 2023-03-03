e-Paper Get App
BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa resigns as after son gets caught red-handed accepting ₹ 40 lakh bribe

The Lokayukta officials apprehended Prashanth Madal, the son of the BJP Lawmaker when he accepted the bribe at his workplace.

Friday, March 03, 2023
BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa resigns as after son gets caught while accepting ₹ 40 lakh bribe

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa resigned as Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited President on Friday after his son was arrested on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh by the anti-corruption division of Lokayukta. The Lokayukta officials apprehended Prashanth Madal, the son of the BJP Lawmaker when he accepted the bribe at his workplace.

Rs 7.62 crore recovered in raids from BJP MLA's son

The Lokayukta officials have recovered Rs 7.62 crore at his and his aides' residences, sources confirmed on Friday, adding that raids are still being conducted at MLA's locations after the BJP MLA's son was caught red-handed receiving a Rs 40 lakh bribe.

The cash was discovered by Lokayukta investigators at the home and workplace of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth, who served as the Chief Accountant of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Madal asked for a bribe of Rs 80 lakh to have tender approved

According to reports, Prashanth asked for a bribe of Rs 80 lakh to have a tender approved. He was caught after collecting Rs 40 lakh from his place of employment.

Prashanth has been detained by the Lokayukta police, who are currently reviewing the papers.

A protest was raised against the choice of the bidder to provide raw materials to the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd. (KSDL). Prashath's father is the chairman of KSDL.

The authorities are expected to examine BJP MLA Virupakshappa given that the bribe money was acquired on behalf of the KSDL Chairman for a raw material procurement tender.

