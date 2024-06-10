BJP Minister Suresh Gopi Wants To Quit Modi 3.0 Cabinet A Day After Being Inducted; Here's Why

Union Minister of State (MoS) and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi surprised many with his decision to relinquish his cabinet berth in the third Modi government.

Soon after he was sworn in as MoS on Sunday evening, he told a media channel that he wants to work as an MP and never coveted a Cabinet berth.

He also stated that he believes he will be relieved of his responsibilities soon.

“The people of Thrissur know very well. I will perform very well as an MP. I want to act in films. Let the party decide,” Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Notably, during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi sought votes by promising that if he won, he would become a Union minister, a guarantee he attributed to Modi.

Gopi's announcement came ahead of the third Modi government's first cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday evening.

During his campaign, Gopi, 65, used the slogan “A Union Minister for Thrissur, Modi’s guarantee” in meetings, public interactions, and on walls throughout Thrissur. After winning the election, Gopi expressed that he would not leave the film industry, as acting is his passion, and he already has several film projects lined up.

Before leaving for Delhi on Sunday, Gopi told the media at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, his induction into the Cabinet is Modi’s decision.

He said that the PM has invited him at his residence and he is going there.

According to reports, Suresh Gopi's unwillingness to become a minister is due to his commitments as an actor. He has over half a dozen film projects in the pipeline.