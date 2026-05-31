BJP Leaders Likely To Meet PM Modi Today To Discuss Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet senior BJP leaders today evening with the meeting expected to discuss the upcoming biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha.

Sources said that the meeting is also likely to discuss the party's choices for elections to legislative council seats.

They said BJP chief Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister JP Nadda are among leaders expected to attend the meeting.

The Election Commission had earlier this month announced the schedule for the biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats from ten States.

According to the schedule, four seats each in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, three seats each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will fall vacant.

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Two seats will fall vacant in Jharkhand and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Manipur will fall vacant.

The notification will be issued on June 1 and polling will be held on June 18.

The Commission has also announced the Rajya Sabha bypoll for one seat each in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The poll panel later also announced the election schedule for eight seats falling vacant in Assam and Tamil Nadu.

Sources said discussions at the BJP meeting are likely to discuss seats in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Mizoram.

The meeting is also likely to deliberate on candidate selection for Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) seats in Bihar and Maharashtra.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)