BJP leaders hail Arvind Kejiwal’s announcement of free Ram temple trips

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently announced in the Assembly that his government would arrange for free visits to Ayodhya's upcoming Ram Temple. While details have not been provided, the CM said that the government plans to arrange for free darshan for Delhi’s senior citizens. Now, three days after revelation, BJP leaders have come forward hailing the move.

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who is currently in Kolkata campaigning for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the poll-bound West Bengal thanked Kejriwal for taking this initiative.

“Through such an initiative to promote Hinduism, now everyone gradually understands the mistake that was done by building Babri Masjid over a Hindu temple,” said Bagga.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that with this initiative Kejriwal will show everyone that Aurangzeb had made a mistake by demolishing the Ram temple.

“I wish everyone those who are still vocal against the Hindus and being Hindu does appeasement politics should understand the importance of Hinduism (sic),” mentioned Kapil.

Notably, after several political slugfests the Supreme Court had permitted Ram temple in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Ram.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad including its Bengal chapter is going all out to collect funds for the rebuilding of the Ram temple.

“We have approached people of all walks of life to collect funds for Ram Mandir. We have received good responses. We have even approached the ruling Trinamool Congress government but didn’t get time from them. All should understand that Hinduism is a Sanatan Dharma,” said VHP South Bengal spokesperson Sourish Mukherjee.