BJP Leader Vijay Goyal Served Legal Notice By Animal Welfare Group For 'Spreading Misleading Information' On Stray Dogs

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Vijay Goyal has been served a legal notice by animal welfare organisation PAL Welfare Foundation for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding stray dogs while citing the Supreme Court.

The notice follows a video posted by Goyal on social media last Thursday, in which he appealed to people to file complaints against individuals found feeding stray dogs on roads. In the video, Goyal claimed that after day-to-day hearings, the Supreme Court had decided that not only the government but also dog feeders would be held responsible if a stray dog bites someone. He urged viewers to lodge FIRs against those feeding stray dogs in public places.

However, PAL Welfare Foundation has rejected these claims and issued a clarification. In a video statement released on Tuesday, PAL’s advocate Manjula Biswas said that the matter is still pending before the Supreme Court, with the next hearing scheduled for January 20. She stated that no such order has been passed by the court so far.

Biswas further said that rumours circulating on social media about FIRs being filed against feeders on January 15 or 16 are false. She emphasised that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules continue to remain in force and that the Supreme Court has not issued any new directions against dog feeders as of January 19, 2026.

She added that this is not the first time such alleged misinformation has been shared. According to PAL, legal notices were earlier sent to Vijay Goyal on September 3 and September 24, and a fresh notice was issued on January 19 over his latest social media posts.