BJP Leader Suvendhu Adhikari's Personal Assistant Shot Dead In Kolkata After West Bengal Elections; Videos Surface |

In a shocking incident, Chandra Nath Dutt, personal assistant to West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in the Madhyamgram area near Kolkata on Wednesday night. The killing has sparked tension in the locality and triggered a police probe into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

According to initial reports, the incident involved an exchange of fire, with at least four rounds allegedly being fired. Dutt was shot at close range and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Adhikari is expected to reach the hospital as investigations continue.

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Till late Wednesday evening, Rath was at the state Assembly overseeing preparations for the new government’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Saturday. The event is expected to be attended by several top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rath and his family have shared a long association with Suvendu Adhikari, dating back to his time in the Trinamool Congress.

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Post poll violence rampant in West Bengal

West Bengal Police have registered 200 FIRs and arrested 433 people over post-poll violence since May 4, DGP Siddh Nath Gupta said on May 6. He added 1,100 individuals are under preventive detention. The action follows Election Commission directives for zero tolerance, with 500 CAPF companies still deployed to maintain law and order.

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As per the ECI’s directions, 500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have remained deployed in West Bengal even after May 4 to prevent incidents of post-poll violence.

The forces will continue to remain in the state until further orders from the Commission.