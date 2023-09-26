 BJP Leader Shahnawaz Hussain Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Lilavati Hospital In Mumbai
Although there has been no official statement regarding his health, reports indicate that Hussain is reportedly in a stable condition.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain | PTI

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, a former Union minister and spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), experienced a heart attack on Tuesday. He was subsequently admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty procedure.

A prominent figure within the BJP, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, aged 54, has held various significant roles in the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the national level and in the Bihar government during the BJP and JD(U) coalition.

Hailing from Bihar, he has previously represented the Kishanganj and Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituencies as a Member of Parliament. Presently, he holds a position as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council.

article-image

