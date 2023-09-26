BJP Leader Shahnawaz Hussain Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Lilavati Hospital In Mumbai

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain | PTI

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, a former Union minister and spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), experienced a heart attack on Tuesday. He was subsequently admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty procedure.

Although there has been no official statement regarding his health, reports indicate that Hussain is reportedly in a stable condition.

A prominent figure within the BJP, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, aged 54, has held various significant roles in the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the national level and in the Bihar government during the BJP and JD(U) coalition.

Hailing from Bihar, he has previously represented the Kishanganj and Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituencies as a Member of Parliament. Presently, he holds a position as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)