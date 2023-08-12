BJP Leader Sana Khan Allegedly Murdered In MP's Jabalpur; Husband Arrested |

A chilling incident unfolds as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Nagpur, Maharashtra, who vanished on August 2, is believed to have met a grim fate. Allegations of murder have surfaced against her husband in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, as investigations reveal shocking details. A significant breakthrough emerged when Jabalpur's Gorabazar police arrested Amit alias Pappu Sahu, the owner of an eatery. Sahu reportedly confessed to killing his wife, Sana Khan, and discarding her body in a river.

Sana Khan, an active BJP minority cell member and Nagpur resident, mysteriously vanished after her visit to Jabalpur. Her family identified her last known location as Jabalpur, where she had gone to meet her husband, Amit Sahu.

Police Shares Details On The Incident

The BJP leader had entered into a court marriage with Amit Sahu merely four months ago. Kamal Maurya, additional superintendent of police (ASP) in Jabalpur, confirmed the marriage. However, their meeting took a tragic turn. Sana Khan arrived in Jabalpur on August 2, only to disappear on the same day, heightening concerns. Fearing the worst, Khan's family filed a complaint against Amit Sahu, suspecting his involvement in their daughter's sudden disappearance.

Accused Confessed To The Murder

In the aftermath of the complaint, police subjected Amit Sahu to intensive interrogation, during which he reportedly confessed to the murder of Sana Khan. Initial investigations uncovered a grim motive behind the alleged murder. A dispute between the couple, stemming from a disagreement over a gold chain and monetary gifts exchanged during their court marriage, escalated into a fatal clash.

Three of Sana Khan's mobile phones were unaccounted for post-incident. Authorities are investigating into call details to gather more information. Amit Sahu had a past marriage to a policewoman and they were separated prior to his marriage with Sana Khan.

