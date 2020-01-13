BJP Kerala secretary AK Nazir attacked inside mosque in Nedungandam

The BJP leader was obstructed by a group of people when he entered the Thookkupalam Jumah Masjid to offer prayers after the Jana Jagriti meeting.

However, the Imam allowed him to perform prayers. "While performing namaz, Nazir was beaten up from behind using a chair and was also kicked," a BJP press release said.

Nazir, who hails from Kochi, was rushed to a local hospital and then to the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi.

As part of the public meeting, a rally was also taken out by the BJP where three DYFI workers had created some trouble, Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police N C Rajmohan told PTI.

However, since the attack on Nazir took place inside the mosque it was not clear who was behind it, he said.