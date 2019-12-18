Maha get J&K jitters; Umar Nazir wrecks the hosts with five-wicket haul

Pune: Jammu & Kashmir shot out Maharashtra for 109 in the first innings and made 155 for 4 in the second innings at stumps on day two of the Ranji Trophy Group C second round match here on Wednesday, to gain an overall lead of 255 runs.

Resuming at 51 for 3, Maharashtra was bundled out for 109 in 41.1 overs as medium-pacer Umar Nazir picked up five wickets.

M S Trunkwala with 31 was the top-scorer for the home side as none of the other batsmen got going.

Left-handed opener Suryansh Raina (79) ensured that J&K reached 155 for 4 to extend the lead to 255 runs.

He got together with Fazil Rashid (43 not out) to steady the innings after J&K was struggling at 26 for 3.

Earlier, Nazir (5/40), Mohammed Mudhasir (2/37) and Abid Mushtaq (2/23) dismissed the hosts' batsmen in the space of 25 overs with a disciplined display.

At Rohtak, skipper Harshal Patel starred with career-best match figures of 12 for 53 as Haryana inflicted an innings and 125 runs defeat on Tripura on the second day.

He followed his first innings effort of 7 for 29 with a five-wicket haul in the second as Tripura folded for 49 to enable Haryana grab seven points.

Brief scores: Group C: Jammu & Kashmir 209 all out in 63.5 overs (Ahmed Banday 76, Abid Mushtaq 50; A Sanklecha 4/56, DR Deshmukh 2/15) and 155 for 4 in 5 overs (Suryansh Raina 79 batting, Fazil Rashid 43) vs Maharashtra 109 all out in 41.1 overs (MS Trunkwala 31; Umar Nazir 5/40, Abid Mushtaq 2/23).

At Raipur: Uttarakhand 120 all out in 37.5 overs (D Negi 29; AJ Mandal 3/17, PM Datey 3/42) vs Chhattisgarh 462 for 6 in 122 overs (AN Khare 166 batting, Ajay Mandal 209 batting, Pradeep Chamoli 3/76).

At Cuttack: Services 271 all out in 66.1 overs (NH Verma 53, RS Paliwal 58, Rahul Singh 55; Basant Mohanty 6/69) vs Odisha 280 for 6 in 104 overs (Debasish Samantray 96 batting, Biplab Samantray 73, AR Sarangi 37, Shadab Nazar 2/67).

At Ranchi: Assam 162 all out in 56.5 overs (Riyan Parag 55, Sibshankar Roy 27; Anukul Roy 4/28, Shahbaz Nadeem 3/55, Ashish Kumar 3/25) vs Jharkhand 397 for 8 in 94.2 overs (Md Nazim 173, Utkarsh Singh 58, Anukul Roy 30 batting; Mukhtar Hussain 2/48).