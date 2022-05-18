BJP is using issues like Gyanvapi mosque, other issues as smokescreen to divert public: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Amidst issues like Gyanvapi mosque, Taj Mahal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the ruling BJP in the state is using these matters as a smokescreen to divert the public.

Alleging that BJP is working for 'One Nation One Businessman' he said, the saffron party is using these issues as a smokescreen to divert the public from real things so that there is no debate on unemployment, inflation.

"BJP is using issues like Gyanvapi mosque, Taj Mahal & others as a smokescreen to divert the public from real things so that there is no debate on unemployment, inflation. It seems BJP is working for 'One Nation One Businessman'," Akhilesh Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Yesterday, speaking on the mosque issue, the SP chief said, "Gyanvapi is an old mosque and to divert attention from core issues, the BJP's "invisible associates" come out time to time and sow seeds of hatred."

Siddharthnagar, UP | BJP is using issues like Gyanvapi mosque, Taj Mahal & others as a smokescreen to divert the public from real things so that there is no debate on unemployment, inflation. It seems BJP is working for 'One Nation One Businessman': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/K4FHKGZtn0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2022

"As far as the court is concerned, the SC had earlier ruled that such old matters cannot be raised. Even after this, the BJP is spreading hatred between Hindus and Muslims so that core issues are not discussed," Yadav told reporters here.

Yadav said this apparently referring to drives against encroachments. The CM had inaugurated a private hospital in Nirala Nagar on Monday.

When asked whether his wife Dimple Yadav will contest polls from Azamgarh, the Lok Sabha seat vacated by him to continues as an MLA in the state, Yadav said,"It will be decided in a meeting with party leaders and workers."

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Varanasi administration to protect and seal the area where a "Shivling" was found, during a video survey, inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex, while also telling the authorities concerned to not restrict Muslims from entering the mosque to offer namaz.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 06:33 PM IST