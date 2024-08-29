 'BJP Is Trying To Destabilize Jharkhand Govt,' Says Congress Leader Pramod Tiwari
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'BJP Is Trying To Destabilize Jharkhand Govt,' Says Congress Leader Pramod Tiwari

'BJP Is Trying To Destabilize Jharkhand Govt,' Says Congress Leader Pramod Tiwari

He also took digs at BJP over the 'Bengal Bandh' call, saying the party's intention looked like "something else".

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari has alleged that the BJP was trying to destabilize the Jharkhand government and alleged that the move concerning former state Chief Minister Champai Soren is a step in that direction.

"The Soren family is the one fighting for the welfare of the tribals and he (Hemant Soren) is the CM. The BJP sent him to jail. The High Court, while making a strong comment, granted him the bail. Because their eyes are on Jharkhand and they want to destabilize the government. That is why the elections of Jharkhand or Maharashtra have not been announced. They wanted to create disturbance there and by creating disturbance, they wanted to destabilize the government. Champai Soren is one step in that chain," Tiwari, MP, told ANI.

Read Also
Jharkhand: Ex-Chief Minister Champai Soren Resigns From JMM, Set To Join BJP On August 30
article-image

Champai Soren has decided to join the BJP and expressed his faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Congress Leader Pramod Tiwari Takes Dig At BJP Over 'Bengal Bandh' Call

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision, Regains 80-90% Eyesight With Advanced Eye Surgery
Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision, Regains 80-90% Eyesight With Advanced Eye Surgery
'He Asked Me To Get Naked': Kerala Man Accuses Mollywood Director Ranjith Of Sexual Harassment Amid Malayalam #MeToo Row
'He Asked Me To Get Naked': Kerala Man Accuses Mollywood Director Ranjith Of Sexual Harassment Amid Malayalam #MeToo Row
Star Footballer Kylian Mbappe's X Account Hacked, Controversial Posts Go Viral
Star Footballer Kylian Mbappe's X Account Hacked, Controversial Posts Go Viral
Pakoda Wala Stuns Food Vlogger For Dipping Hand Into Boiling Oil To Serve The Dish To Him, Video Goes Viral
Pakoda Wala Stuns Food Vlogger For Dipping Hand Into Boiling Oil To Serve The Dish To Him, Video Goes Viral

He also took digs at BJP over the 'Bengal Bandh' call, saying the party's intention looked like "something else".

He said the CBI is probing the tragic rape and murder case concerning the Kolkota doctor and added that culprits should get maximum punishment.

Read Also
'Bombs Thrown, Vehicle Fired At': BJP's Priyangu Pandey Claims TMC Workers Attacked Him During...
article-image

"The way the BJP party workers occupied the railway track, the way they beat people and the police being attacked, this seems that the intention of the BJP is something else. So much violence is being done by the BJP people... The investigation is also being done by the CBI. So if there is any shortcoming, it is the CBI which is not able to do anything right now," he said.

"The state government had investigated and handed over the accused. Now tell us what action is being taken, CBI should tell. The way BJP workers are disturbing the peace in the name of bandh is being shown in the channels. I condemn it," he added.

Read Also
West Bengal: BJP's 'Bangla Bandh' Partially Disrupts Life
article-image

About The '12-Hour Bengal Bandh'

BJP called for a '12-hour Bengal Bandh' after Kolkata police resorted to lathi-charge, the use of water cannons and tear gas against the protestors in the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally.

The murder and alleged sexual assault of a female trainee doctor on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital caused national outrage and many rallies have been held in different states of the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Leaders Arrive At JP Nadda's Residence To Hold Discussions For Upcoming Haryana Assembly...

BJP Leaders Arrive At JP Nadda's Residence To Hold Discussions For Upcoming Haryana Assembly...

Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision,...

Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision,...

Election Commission Of India Issues Notification For 2nd Phase Of Polling In Jammu & Kashmir

Election Commission Of India Issues Notification For 2nd Phase Of Polling In Jammu & Kashmir

Video: 4th Wolf Captured In Bahraich; Forest Department Intensifies Search For Remaining 3 As...

Video: 4th Wolf Captured In Bahraich; Forest Department Intensifies Search For Remaining 3 As...

Telangana Murder: 26-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Rangareddy

Telangana Murder: 26-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Rangareddy