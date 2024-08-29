'BJP Is Trying To Destabilize Jharkhand Govt,' Says Congress Leader Pramod Tiwari

New Delhi: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari has alleged that the BJP was trying to destabilize the Jharkhand government and alleged that the move concerning former state Chief Minister Champai Soren is a step in that direction.

"The Soren family is the one fighting for the welfare of the tribals and he (Hemant Soren) is the CM. The BJP sent him to jail. The High Court, while making a strong comment, granted him the bail. Because their eyes are on Jharkhand and they want to destabilize the government. That is why the elections of Jharkhand or Maharashtra have not been announced. They wanted to create disturbance there and by creating disturbance, they wanted to destabilize the government. Champai Soren is one step in that chain," Tiwari, MP, told ANI.

#WATCH | Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, "The Soren family is the one fighting for the welfare of the tribals and he (Hemant Soren) is the CM. The BJP sent him to jail. The High Court, while making a strong comment, granted him the bail. Because their eyes are on Jharkhand and… pic.twitter.com/gZOI9g6dIQ — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2024

Champai Soren has decided to join the BJP and expressed his faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Congress Leader Pramod Tiwari Takes Dig At BJP Over 'Bengal Bandh' Call

He also took digs at BJP over the 'Bengal Bandh' call, saying the party's intention looked like "something else".

He said the CBI is probing the tragic rape and murder case concerning the Kolkota doctor and added that culprits should get maximum punishment.

"The way the BJP party workers occupied the railway track, the way they beat people and the police being attacked, this seems that the intention of the BJP is something else. So much violence is being done by the BJP people... The investigation is also being done by the CBI. So if there is any shortcoming, it is the CBI which is not able to do anything right now," he said.

"The state government had investigated and handed over the accused. Now tell us what action is being taken, CBI should tell. The way BJP workers are disturbing the peace in the name of bandh is being shown in the channels. I condemn it," he added.

About The '12-Hour Bengal Bandh'

BJP called for a '12-hour Bengal Bandh' after Kolkata police resorted to lathi-charge, the use of water cannons and tear gas against the protestors in the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally.

The murder and alleged sexual assault of a female trainee doctor on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital caused national outrage and many rallies have been held in different states of the country.