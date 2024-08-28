West Bengal: BJP's 'Bangla Bandh' Partially Disrupts Life

BJP workers holding a rail roko at a station in West Bengal | X (@asliarpita)

Daily life was partially affected in West Bengal as 12-hour bandh called by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began on Wednesday (August 28) morning. Rail and road blockades were reported from different parts of the states. This affected public transport creating inconvenience to common citizens.

In Kolkata lesser number of buses and taxis were seen as compared to the usual work-week frenzy. Press Trust of India reported that markets and shops were open as usual. ANI reported earlier that drivers and conductors of government buses were asked by the officials to wear helmets while on duty.

There were less private vehicles on the road.

Fewer students attended school and colleges although they were open. Corporate offices saw lesser attendance but government offices saw attendance as usual.

BJP workers hold demonstrations

BJP workers and local leaders held demonstrations on railway stations in many parts of the state. Demonstrations were held at Bongaon station in North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad station and Gocharan station in South 24 Parganas.

PTI cited an unnamed Eastern Railway official who said supporters of the bandh organised rail rokos at 49 places under the Eastern Railway jurisdiction. The blockades were lifted but they continued at nine stations.

BJP and Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) workers came face-to-face at Barrackpore station creating tension.

Public transport service were temporarily affected after BJP workers blocked roads in Cooch Behar, Siliguri, Malda, Alipurduar and also in Purulia, Bankura.

West Bengal assembly Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a protest in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur. It is his home district.

TMC and BJP workers clashed in road blockade in Malda and police had to intervene to normalise the situation.

BJP called a 12-hour 'Bangla Bandh' to protest against crackdown during 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest at West Bengal secretariat.