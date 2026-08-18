‘BJP Is Scared Of Cockroaches’: CJP Claims Kolkata Event Cancelled Over Alleged Threats

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has alleged that its scheduled meet-up in Kolkata on Tuesday was cancelled after the owners of the venue and several alternative halls allegedly came under pressure from BJP leaders and the state administration.

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CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka said on X that the organisation’s event at Bharat Sabha Hall in North Kolkata was called off after the owners allegedly received threats from BJP leaders. He claimed that six other venues also declined to host the event, citing “massive pressure from the state”.

Ranka, who was scheduled to attend the meet-up and interact with participants, alleged that the cancellation showed that the BJP was apprehensive about the CJP’s activities in West Bengal. He vowed that the organisation would return with a larger event.

The CJP also said it would continue its “School Thik Karo” campaign, under which its activists document the condition of government schools and demand improvements.

The allegation comes days after the CJP claimed that a meeting of its volunteers in New Delhi was disrupted after a banquet hall allegedly backed out, citing “pressure from above”.

The organisation has also threatened protests in West Bengal over the death of Sheikh Mohammad Mafik, the father of CJP volunteer Abdul Hafiz. The CJP has alleged that Mafik was attacked by BJP-linked men, a claim that requires independent verification. It has given the state administration 10 days to act on its demands.