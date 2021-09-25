BJP holds protest over West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s ‘carcass’ comment

Kolkata: BJP West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar, BJP Bhabanipur candidate Priyanka Tibrewal along with the families of deceased BJP cadres held a protest rally near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence at Hazra More in South Kolkata.

BJP chief Sukanta said that they didn’t gather there to campaign for the upcoming bypoll but to protest against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claim that she will send ‘carcass of dog’ in front of BJP leaders residence.

“The foul smell of Mamata Banerjee’s words is stronger than any carcass for which we would request her to stay in limit. She had hurt the sentiments of those who had lost their family members due to her party men's violence so they wanted to protest near her residence,” said Sukanta.

Notably, on Thursday an area near TMC supremo’s residence turned into a battlefield after the BJP workers and leaders and police clashed while the saffron camp leaders tried to take the body of deceased BJP leader Manash Saha in front of Chief Minister’s residence.

Referring to that incident, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee while campaigning for Bhabanipur bypoll said that "audacity of BJP is increasing" and to counter BJP she said that she has the "machinery to send carcass of dog to BJP leaders houses".

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal said that Mamata Banerjee cannot be anyone’s ‘didi’ as she only loves the Chief Minister post.

“Mamata can never be anyone’s own. She just loves her post and chair. She herself said she wants to remain the Chief Minister of West Bengal. She is comparing the human deaths in post-poll violence with carcasses of dogs. She had only started didi ke bolo scheme (tell didi) so we went to inform her about the deaths,” said Priyanka.

Elder brother of deceased BJP cadre Abhijit Sarkar said that his brother was an animal lover and comparing his death with a dog is ‘shameful’.

“I don’t belong to any political party but comparing my brother’s death with an animal is a shameful act by the Chief Minister for which I have come to protest,” said Biswajit Sarkar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:36 PM IST