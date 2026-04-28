'BJP Has Sent Its Agents As Observers, But Didi Will Remain': Akhilesh Yadav On Ajay Pal Sharma Row

olkata: The political temperature around the West Bengal elections rose further on Monday after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP-led Centre of deploying “agents” in the guise of poll observers, alleging an attempt to influence the electoral process.

‘Agents In The Name Of Observers’

In a strongly worded post on X, Yadav claimed that individuals with controversial pasts were being positioned as neutral observers.

“BJP has sent its tested agents from places like Rampur and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh in the name of observers, but nothing will come out of it. Mamata Banerjee is here, and Didi will remain.”

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He further warned that those allegedly working to push a political agenda under official cover would face consequences.

“At the right time, there will be a thorough probe into the criminal activities of these ‘agents’… Those who violate democracy will not be spared.”

TMC Targets IPS Appointment

While Yadav did not name any individual, the Trinamool Congress directly flagged the appointment of IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma as police observer for South 24 Parganas.

In a post, the party described him as Yogi Adityanath’s “favourite ‘encounter specialist’” and alleged that his record raised serious questions about impartiality.

“This is the kind of ‘impartial’ observer being handpicked for Bengal,” the party said, adding that a “controversial track record” now seemed to be a qualification for the role.

BJP Hits Back

The BJP rejected the allegations, with leader Samik Bhattacharya asserting that the Election Commission’s decisions were aimed at ensuring free and fair polls.

He claimed that officials seen as partisan towards the ruling party in Bengal had been replaced to prevent election-day violence.

“The EC has brought in officers who will ensure a peaceful, intimidation-free vote. TMC’s game is up,” he said.

Election Commission’s Stand

An Election Commission official maintained that all appointments were guided solely by the objective of conducting smooth, peaceful, and fair elections.

The poll body, the official said, was focused on maintaining neutrality and ensuring that voters could exercise their franchise without fear or disruption.