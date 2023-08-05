 BJP Gujarat General Secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela Resigns; Banned From Party's State Office
IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Pradipsinh Vaghela, BJP's Gujarat general secretary | Instagram

Gujarat BJP leader Pradipsinh Vaghela on Saturday stepped down from the post of State general secretary. He has been a long-standing supporter and member of the party's state unit. Recently, Vaghela was chosen for campaigning in Karnataka during the elections.

A total of 150 workers were chosen from Gujarat for the campaign. Singh said that he has resigned due to personal reasons. According to party sources, he is now banned from Kamalam.

Meanwhile, Kapil Mishra has been appointed as the vice president of BJP's Delhi unit.

BJP is a cadre-based party with fixed roles for people. Another leader Bhargava Bhatt had also resigned earlier. No details of his stepping have been revealed. There are few organisational changes on the way, the sources stated. Meanwhile, preparations for the 2024 elections are already underway in the state.

