BJP Grapples With Dissent, Defections Ahead Of 2027 UP Elections | Representative Image

Lucknow: With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections just a few months away, the BJP is facing growing discontent over nominations, organisational posts and the treatment of senior leaders. Though it continues to strengthen its electoral machinery, public grievances are raising questions about its ability to keep local leaders and supporters united.

Former Aonla MP Dharmendra Kashyap quit the BJP after being denied a Rajya Sabha nomination. Dr Sanjayan Tripathi, who was denied the party’s backing in the Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers’ constituency election to the Legislative Council, joined the Samajwadi Party as its candidate.

Discontent has also surfaced in the family of former Union minister Kaushal Kishore. Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former Union minister Sanjeev Balyan have made remarks highlighting unease within the party.

These developments come as the BJP prepares to defend its dominance in Uttar Pradesh. Its organisational strength, booth network and caste coalition remain central to its strategy. Its immediate challenge is to prevent individual grievances from becoming a broader narrative for the opposition to exploit.

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Kashyap, who won Aonla in 2014 and 2019 but lost in 2024, left the BJP after its Rajya Sabha list was announced. He alleged that those who worked against him in the Lok Sabha election still hold influential positions, while no action has been taken against them.

Kashyap has not announced his next move. His recent presence at a function attended by SP leaders has fuelled speculation about a possible realignment. He said he would consult supporters before deciding.

His next move could matter in Rohilkhand, where OBC voters are important. Whether his departure affects the BJP will depend on his local influence and whether his followers move with him.

SP seeks to capitalise on BJP’s ticket-related discontent

Sanjayan Tripathi’s case shows how the opposition is seeking to turn BJP dissatisfaction into an electoral opportunity.

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After the BJP backed sitting MLC Dhruv Kumar Tripathi in the Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers’ constituency, Sanjayan initially filed as an independent. He later joined the SP, which fielded him after replacing its nominee, Kamlesh Yadav.

The move allows the SP to present itself as an alternative for overlooked leaders. Tripathi said the BJP failed to recognise his contribution, while the SP welcomed him and offered a ticket.

The BJP dismissed the criticism, saying several people seek nominations but only one can be selected. Its leaders argued that those who disagree should still support the official nominee.

The episode highlights the risks of ticket distribution. Discontent among influential aspirants can create openings for rivals, particularly when disgruntled leaders have established voter and worker networks.

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2022 experience offers both a warning and a lesson

The BJP faced similar pressures before the 2022 Assembly elections, when leaders including ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan left for the SP. Dharam Singh Saini and others also switched sides.

They accused the BJP of neglecting backward and deprived communities. The SP used their exits to reach non-Yadav OBC voters and portray the BJP as unrepresentative.

Despite the defections, the BJP retained power in 2022. The experience showed that prominent departures do not automatically cause electoral losses. Their impact depends on social influence, organisational networks and the ability to persuade voters.

The current developments should therefore be assessed individually, not treated as evidence of a wider revolt. They nevertheless underline the challenge of managing aspirations in a party with many leaders competing for tickets and organisational posts.

Senior leaders’ remarks add to the unease

The discontent extends beyond leaders who have left or announced plans to do so.

After the Rajya Sabha nominees were announced, Vikas Kishore, son of former Union minister Kaushal Kishore, posted that one should not remain where one’s parents are not respected. The remark suggested dissatisfaction over the family’s treatment, though it does not indicate an imminent exit.

Former Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh remains a prominent voice in Uttar Pradesh politics. His remarks, including praise for SP president Akhilesh Yadav, have attracted attention.

Former Union minister Sanjeev Balyan has questioned the state government’s functioning and officials’ conduct. His suggestion that the 2027 election could see a close BJP-SP contest has also drawn notice.

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These grievances do not necessarily indicate a coordinated challenge to the BJP leadership. However, public criticism by senior leaders can complicate efforts to project unity.

The BJP must contain these differences before they spread through local units. It must also balance established leaders’ ambitions with the need to accommodate new faces and preserve its social coalition.

The SP will seek to attract dissatisfied BJP leaders and expand its presence among influential communities.

Ultimately, the significance of the discontent will depend on whether it remains limited to individuals or develops into wider mobilisation over representation and power. As Uttar Pradesh approaches the 2027 elections, the BJP’s ability to manage internal competition could prove as important as its campaign against the opposition.