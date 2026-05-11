 BJP Govt In West Bengal Reviews Abhishek Banerjee's Security; Z+ Cover Reportedly Downgraded
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HomeIndiaBJP Govt In West Bengal Reviews Abhishek Banerjee's Security; Z+ Cover Reportedly Downgraded

BJP Govt In West Bengal Reviews Abhishek Banerjee's Security; Z+ Cover Reportedly Downgraded

West Bengal MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Z+ security cover has reportedly been downgraded after a security review conducted following BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari assuming office after the party’s 2026 Bengal poll victory. The TMC leader will now reportedly receive security cover similar to that provided to other MPs.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Monday, May 11, 2026, 09:03 PM IST
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BJP Govt In West Bengal Reviews Abhishek Banerjee's Security; Z+ Cover Reportedly Downgraded | ANI

West Bengal MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Z+ security cover has reportedly been downgraded following a security review conducted after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari assumed office following the saffron party’s victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The Trinamool Congress leader will now reportedly be provided security cover similar to that given to other Members of Parliament.

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In India, Z+ security is among the highest categories of VIP protection provided to individuals facing serious security threats. It is generally granted to top political leaders, judges, and other high-profile individuals based on threat assessments conducted by intelligence agencies. The security level is upgraded or downgraded following periodic reviews.

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In another major political development, the newly formed West Bengal government led by Suvendu Adhikari has announced a sweeping administrative reshuffle, terminating with immediate effect the tenure of all nominated members, directors, and chairpersons serving in non-statutory bodies, boards, organisations, and public sector undertakings under the state government.

The government has also decided to discontinue the services of officers and employees who had been working on extensions or reappointments beyond the standard retirement age of 60.

Reacting to the move, BJP MP Raju Bista said the decision would remove nominated municipal chairpersons and members appointed to development boards, education boards, school service commissions, college service commissions, and several other state-run bodies during the previous Trinamool Congress government.

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