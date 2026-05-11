'Even Chameleons Won’t Change Colours So Fast': K Annamalai Takes Swipe At Congress During Stanford Exchange With Shashi Tharoor | Video | X @MeghUpdates

A political exchange took place between K. Annamalai and Shashi Tharoor at the Stanford India Conference in Stanford University, drawing attention online after clips from the discussion began circulating on social media. The conversation touched on national politics, Congress's approach in southern states, and the long-running debate around regional identity in Indian politics.

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Speaking during the discussion in San Francisco, Annamalai said Tharoor was an “erudite politician” and praised his contribution to India’s image internationally. At the same time, he accused the Congress leader of creating unnecessary controversy, particularly at a time when the party is dealing with internal political questions in Kerala.

Annamalai argued that many of the issues linked to jobs and regional imbalance had existed for decades and could not be blamed entirely on the BJP, which came to power much later in several northern states. In his view, repeatedly holding the BJP responsible for problems rooted in earlier decades was unfair.

The Tamil Nadu BJP leader also took aim at Congress's changing political alliances in the state. Referring to the party’s recent political positioning, he said Congress had spent years aligning with the DMK’s narrative before quickly shifting its tone around actor-politician Vijay and his emergence in Tamil Nadu politics.

One remark in particular quickly gained traction online. Commenting on Congress's changing stance, Annamalai said, “Even chameleons will not change colours that fast,” prompting reactions from the audience and later across social media platforms.

He also defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, dismissing opposition claims that genuine voters were being removed from voter lists. Questioning the criticism surrounding the exercise, Annamalai asked whether any genuine voter had actually come forward claiming disenfranchisement.

Despite the sharp criticism, Annamalai continued to speak respectfully about Tharoor, describing him as a well-read leader who had represented India with distinction at the United Nations. However, he added that disagreements arise when leaders like Tharoor adopt what he called the Congress party’s political line instead of focusing on development-centric politics.