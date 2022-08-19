BJP goes selective on deaths of Sadhus in Rajasthan | Pixabay

The Rajasthan state unit of BJP is doing selective politics on the recent two incidents of attempted self-immolation and suicide of Sadhus in the state. The party’s action and the stand look different in both incidents.

In the first incident of self-immolation of Sant Vijay Das against illegal mining on July 20th in Bharatpur, the BJP formed an inquiry committee not only at the state level but a team of MPs was also sent by the party high command to the spot. From Delhi to Jaipur, BJP leaders made a flurry of allegations against the state government.

After that, on August 5, in Jalore, Yogi Ravinath committed suicide by hanging himself. But in this case, the BJP delayed the formation of an inquiry committee and the report of the committee is still not made public. In this matter, a case was registered against three people, including BJP MLA from Bhinmal, Puraram Chaudhary, for allegedly saying casteist words and threatening the saint.

The ruling Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara said that BJP leaders are making all kinds of allegations about the state government but they should tell why they are keeping silent on the Jalore incident.

When Bjp state president Satish Punia was asked about this in a media briefing he said, "We have already demanded a fair investigation in this matter, so that the right facts can come to the fore. We will wait till the completion of the investigation in this matter as sometimes some cases are politically motivated. In such a situation, it would not be appropriate to accuse anyone before the completion of the investigation."

