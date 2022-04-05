BJP Foundation Day 2022: JP Nadda to interact with group of envoys from 13 countries tomorrow; check full list here

Just a day left for BJP's foundation day, party's national president JP Nadda will interact with a group of envoys from 13 countries tomorrow at the party's office.

Envoy of France Emmanuel Lenain, European Union's Ugo Astuto, Portugal's Carlos Pereira Marques, Switzerland's Ralf Heckner Poland's Adam Burakowski, Romania's Daniela Sezonov Tane, Bangladesh's Muhammad Imran, Singapore's Simon Wong Wie Kuen, Slovakia's Robert Maxiam, Italy's Vincenzo De Luca, Hungary's Andras Laszlo Kiraly, Vietnams' Pham Sanh Chau and Norway's Hans Jacob Frydenlund have confirmed their presence to the event.

The event named 'To Know BJP' will take place at the party headquarters in New Delhi which will be attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, national president JP Nadda, party spokespersons Sudhanshu Trivedi, Jay Panda along with officials of the External Affairs Ministry.

According to BJP Foreign Affairs In-Charge Vijay Chauthaiwale, the party aims to foster friendly relations with foreign country envoys.

BJP national president JP Nadda will interact with a group of envoys from 13 countries tomorrow, on the occasion of Foundation Day, at the party's office, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Z2yqVMlUeW — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

The event will begin with JP Nadda briefing the envoys about the activities that the BJP is undertaking. It will be followed by a short documentary on the party, individual interaction with envoys and a tour of the entire party headquarters.

BJP is aiming to rectify any such rumours around the party with such interactions with foreign delegations. The BJP will organise various programmes from April 6 till April 20 to celebrate the party's foundation day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day called on BJP leaders and workers to offer voluntary labour (shram daan) to build more and more ponds in their areas ahead of the summer months.

PM Modi gave this call at a meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party held at Ambedkar Bhavan on Tuesday at which he, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and others were present.

On the auspicious occasion of BJP's foundation day, PM Modi will virtually address all the BJP workers,

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 08:53 PM IST