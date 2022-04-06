BJP Foundation Day 2022: JP Nadda meets with 13 Heads of Missions at party headquarters in Delhi

On the foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party, party's president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday met 13 Heads of Missions at party headquarters in Delhi. Earlier in the day, the BJP president hoisted the party flag at the party headquarters in the national capital on the occasion of the party's 42nd foundation day.

The BJP has invited the foreign envoys in a bid to establish better relations and dialogues with other countries.

The event named 'To Know BJP' is taking place at the party headquarters in New Delhi which will be attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, national president JP Nadda, party spokespersons Sudhanshu Trivedi, Jay Panda along with officials of the External Affairs Ministry.

Taking to Twitter, the party's national president congratulated all the party workers, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned the BJP into a giant banyan tree with his visionary thinking.

"Today, on the occasion of the foundation day, I want to congratulate all those workers, who made BJP a tree from a small plant by irrigating it with their blood and sweat. Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made that tree a giant banyan tree with his visionary thinking," Nadda said.

Delhi | Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda meets with 13 Heads of Missions on the party's foundation day, at party headquarters pic.twitter.com/IdsSqRC59U — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022

"Hearty congratulations to innumerable workers of BJP dedicated to the service of the nation on 42nd Foundation Day. #BJPSthapnaDiwas," he added.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri unfurled the BJP flag at his residence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also unfurled the BJP's flag at the party office in Lucknow on the party's 42nd foundation day today.

All the party leaders, including JP Nadda, were seen sporting the new party caps.

The design of the cap seems to be inspired by the caps in Uttarakhand and the Brahm Kamal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently wore during the Republic Day celebrations.

A thin patch of embroidery can be seen on the cap and Bhajap (Gujarati) has been inscribed on it. The cap has a lotus pinned to it at the centre, which is the symbol of the BJP.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 05:36 PM IST