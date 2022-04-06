BJP foundation day: JP Nadda hoists BJP flag at Delhi headquarters

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Wednesday unfurled the party's flag at the party headquarters and garlanded the statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on the occasion of the party's 42nd foundation day, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also unfurled the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) flag at his residence on the occasion of the party's 42nd foundation day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also unfurled the BJP's flag at the party office in Lucknow on the party's 42nd foundation day today.

"PM Modi-led Government has given a new definition of governance in the last 8 years - Good governance is also good politics. I would like to give you an example of Uttar Pradesh, we received success there because development was done there rapidly and with all sincerity," the Union Minister told ANI.

Puri also extended greetings to all the party workers on the BJP's 42nd foundation day and said that due to the hard work of everyone, today BJP has become a big political party not only in India but all over the world.

The party will also organise a blood donation camp at its headquarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party workers across the country at 10 am via video conferencing. Nadda will participate in a procession at 11 am in Karol Bagh. The party will organise "Samajik Nyay Pakhwara" between April 7-20.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:51 AM IST