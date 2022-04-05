BJP Foundation Day 2022: From PM Modi's address to highlighting Covid vaccination programme; here's what the party has planned

Just a day left for BJP's foundation day, party's National General Secretary, Arun Singh on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address all BJP workers, Ministers, MPs, MLAs on April 6 on the foundation day of BJP.

Further he said that from 7th-20th April, meetings and conferences will be organised on the issue of social justice across the country.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi urged BJP MPs to dedicate themselves to 'seva' (service) as the party embarks on a "samajik nyay pakhwada" from April 7.

Speaking at the BJP parliamentary meeting, Modi cited a number of welfare schemes of the government targeting different segments of society and asked MPs to reach out to people with their details.

The party's rise in the Northeast, where it is either in power on its own or is part of the government, was also underlined in the meeting with the first woman MP from Nagaland, who was elected recently, attending it.

Party MPs and other members will be highlighting the impact of health insurance programme 'Ayushman Bharat' and 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra', where medicines are sold at a subsidised rate, on April 7. The schemes to build houses for the poor and to bring piped water to every household will be at the centre of the campaign on April 8 and April 9 respectively, he said.

The party will also reach out to intended beneficiaries.

The birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotirao Phule and B R Ambedkar on April 9 and April 14 respectively will also be observed in a big way by the party.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said BJP members should highlight the COVID-19 vaccination programme on April 12. Modi asked the MPs to visit schools to motivate students to take the jab

The prime minister also asked parliamentarians to work to clean up and revive ponds in their areas during the ongoing 'azadi ka amrit mahotsav'.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 05:01 PM IST