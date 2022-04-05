BJP Foundation Day 2022: A look at history of the achievements and failures of the party

The Bharatiya Janata Party this year will be celebrating its 42nd foundation day on Wednesday, April 6. The party that is currently the largest political party in India, both in terms of representation in parliament, and in terms of party membership, has come a long way since its origins in the early 1980s.

The party has overcome several obstacles and failures and at presen formed a robust footing in the Indian political scenario, and significantly overturned the ideological framework that drove India’s national and international policies for a long time.

With its latest victory in the recently held assembly elections, the party has yet again emerged stronger and merrier under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

On the party's 42nd foundation year, here's a look at history of the achievements and failures of the party:

While the BJP was formed on April 6, 1980, its ideological origins can be dated back to 1951 when Congress politician Shyama Prasad Mukherjee broke away from Jawaharlal Nehru’s leadership to form the Bhartiya Jana Sangh (BJS).

The party was formed in collaboration with the Hindu nationalist organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in opposition to the political practices of the Congress party. The mandate of the BJP was the preservation of Hindu identity and culture. Founded at a time when the Indian National Congress was practically the face of Indian politics, the BJS could barely be successful in its initial years since. In the 1952 general elections, the BJS could win only 3 Lok Sabha seats.

In 1975 when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency on the country, members of the BJS held strong protests against the Congress regime. After the withdrawal of the Emergency, the BJS collaborated with a number of other parties and formed the Janata Party.

When general elections were held in 1977, the Janata Party won a majority and formed the government at the centre with Morarji Desai as the Prime Minister.

However, due to political disagreements within the party, Morarji Desai was forced to resign in 1980 and a fresh set of elections held. The Janata Party dissolved soon after, and a large number of its members who were previously members of BJS formed the BJP.

The BJP maintained a softer position on Hindu nationalism, founding its ideological base in Gandhian socialism under party president Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, after the massive defeat of the party in the 1984 elections, the BJP decided to make amends to its political doctrine. During 1980s India was witnessing a time of severe Hindu-Muslim clashes in the country and so the party found an ideal dispute to uphold as its political mandate in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, initiated by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

On December 6 1992, the BJP along with the VHP organised a mass rally at Uttar Pradesh demolished the 16th century mosque in Ayodhya. The incident sparked large scale communal riots and has till present been a huge trigger for communal polarisation, both in the state and the country.

When the general elections were held in 2014, the BJP made a sweeping victory upholding Narendra Modi’s image as its prime ministerial candidate and the successes he achieved in Gujarat as its chief minister.

In 2019 general elections again, Narendra Modi and his ruling BJP swept back to power. The party won 303 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's parliament, bettering the 282 seats they won in 2014 - a performance that not many thought was possible.

At present, the stronghold maintained by the party in central and state governments, is largely derived from the popularity of the prime minister, also referred to as the ‘Modi wave’.

In the recently held assembly elections, out of the five states, the BJP emerged victorious in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur. In these four states, the saffron party formed its government again despite of facing several opposition parties.

Preparations for BJP Foundation Day 2022:

The Bhartiya Janata Party has planned a range of activities, starting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to party workers, to commemorate the party's Foundational Day. The various events planned by BJP will take place for the entire week starting from 6 April and will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April.

"Cleaning lakes, blood donation camps, health checkups and vaccinations camps" are among some of the events BJP workers have been asked to organize.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 04:28 PM IST