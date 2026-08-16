BJP Files Police Complaint Against Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Row

IANS

The political row over a video from the Congress headquarters during the singing of Vande Mataram on Independence Day intensified on Sunday, with BJP leaders in Karnataka filing a complaint against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at Urwa Police Station.

The BJP alleged that the conduct of senior Congress leaders during the national song was disrespectful. The complaint followed a video in which some senior leaders appeared to be speaking among themselves while Vande Mataram was being sung at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

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BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticised Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alleging that their discomfort while the complete version of the song was played was visible in the footage.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also termed the leaders’ reaction “unfortunate” and alleged that an attempt was made to interrupt the singing.

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra accused the Congress leadership of deliberately showing disrespect to the national song.

The Congress, however, rejected the allegations, saying Sonia Gandhi’s actions had nothing to do with disrespecting Vande Mataram. The party claimed she was merely checking whether the arrangements for the song’s rendition were proceeding properly.

The complaint has further intensified the political exchange between the BJP and Congress over the incident.