BJP Faces Internal Dissent Over Candidates During Nitin Nabin’s Bengal Visit | ANI

Kolkata: Amid two days visit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin, BJP cadres on Tuesday had continued with their row over candidate selections of the saffron camp.

Dissent cadres from different Assembly constituencies had gathered at BJP party office in Salt Lake and taking names of the candidates whom they don’t want to contest demanded immediate change in the candidature.

According to party sources, Nitin Nabin has not come to West Bengal only to review the preparedness but also to prepare BJP’s election campaign in the state into a new ‘Chakravyuh’.

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The party sources had also mentioned that the saffron camp’s manifesto is already ready and is likely to be launched on March 28 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, amid dissent over candidates, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had welcomed Bangshi Badan Barman to the saffron camp, who has been working towards the welfare of Rajbangshi community in North Bengal’s Coochbehar district as well as from Malda to Alipurduar.

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Adhikari also welcomed Girija Shankar Ray who is also from the same association and Arghya Roy Pradhan was the TMC MLA Mekliganj Assembly and has started his political career from Trinamool Yuva Congress.

Adhikari said that this development from North Bengal is politically significant and indicates a desire for change in the state. Criticizing the current situation in the state, he said that the demand for change among the people is growing stronger.