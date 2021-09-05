BJP developed Tripura more than its vision plan: Party spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty

Tripura: BJP Tripura Spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty claimed that the BJP had done more work than published in the election manifesto in Tripura.

“In Tripura we have mentioned social-economic development in our vision plan but it is seen that the BJP government had done more already than what was planned initially. A place like Tripura has eight national highways built all under BJP rule,” stated Subrata.

Stating that Biplab Deb’s government had also extended railway services, the BJP spokesperson added that connectivity of both railways and airways have been ‘modernised’ during the BJP regime.

“For TMC it is goons at the doorstep and host of lies, but after Biplab Deb became the Chief Minister he had started Janatar Darbar to listen to the problems of common people,” added Subrata.

Notably, from Monday Chief Minister Biplab Deb is starting a helpline number to listen to people’s problem as according to BJP restarting ‘Janatar Darbar’ is not possible due to pandemic.

Taking further potshots at the TMC, Subrata said TMC leader Sushmita Dev’s father Santosh Mohan Dev was called ‘Sontras Mohan’(terror) and that people of Tripura who had witnessed Sushmita’s father’s politics still get terrified.

“The scam tainted people are TMC’s face in Tripura. Even Bratya Basu, a known dramatist is staging drama here. He is welcome to write drama scenes and as a minister he has failed to perform his duties and many teachers are dying in West Bengal and he is speaking on behalf of teachers in Tripura who are allegedly suffering. It is such a shame,” claimed Subrata Chakraborty.

Incidentally, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter and slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the transfer of teachers.

“What justification can be for transferring contractual lady teacher Smt Anima Nath from Hooghly to over 300 km away in a MADRASAH in Maldah ! Not an isolated instance. I expect @MamataOfficial a considerate and not vindictive approach for teachers,” read the tweet.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also went to visit utul Mondal of Namkhana, at RG Kar Hospital who had consumed poison earlier to protest her unjustified transfer to Cooch Behar.

