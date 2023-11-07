BJP Demands Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Resignation After His Controversial Remarks On Population Control In Assembly

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | Photo: PTI

The BJP criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday for his comments regarding the significance of women's education in population control, describing them as "most misogynistic, vulgar and patriarchal". The party called for his resignation.

During a session in the state assembly, the Bihar chief minister used a vivid explanation to highlight how an educated woman can influence her husband's behavior during sexual intercourse, attributing it to a decrease in the birth rate.

"The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him...this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down," the Bihar CM said.

Reacting strongly to Kumar's statements, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated, "The language employed by Mr. Nitish Kumar within the assembly is extremely inappropriate, offensive, deeply disrespectful, and reflects a sexist and patriarchal mindset." He added, "Consider the plight of women in Bihar if such language is used in the Bihar assembly."

Poonawalla demanded the resignation of the chief minister.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)