BJP Demands Ban On Mamata Banerjee’s Campaign Over Alleged Violation Of MCC

BJP Urges Election Commission Of India To Ban Mamata Banerjee Campaign Over Alleged MCC Violations | ANI

Kolkata: Alleging violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday had visited the office of Election Commission of India (ECI) at the national capital and sought ban on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s campaign.

Notably, a delegation comprising Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, and Sukanta Majumdar, BJP national general secretary and MP Arun Singh among others had visited the ECI office.

In its complaint, the saffron camp said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee in her multiple election campaigns is making statements filled with provocations and voter intimidation which BJP thinks is a threat in conducting free and fair elections.

In its complaint BJP has mentioned that in several rallies the Chief Minister has asked people to ‘come out from home with whatever they have on both polling and counting days’.

The saffron camp also said that in North Bengal Mamata had reportedly said that after the election people will go out from their houses with posters written ‘that they don’t support BJP’.

The BJP also requested the poll body for close monitoring of polling and counting processes to ensure the sanctity and credibility of the electoral process.

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Incidentally, after the transfer of several officers of the state, the poll body has also brought in some changes in state election office.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had submitted his nomination at Haldia for the Nandigram Assembly constituency.

Talking to the media, Adhikari mentioned that he is ‘confident’ about his win.

“Just like in 2021 people of Nandigram have blessed me. This time also people of both Nandigram and Bhabanipur will support ‘Sanatani’ and will cast their votes in favor of me,” mentioned Adhikari.