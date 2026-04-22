BJP Delegation Including Nirmala Sitharaman, Rijiju Meets EC Over Kharge’s ‘Terrorist’ Remark On PM Modi - VIDEO

New Delhi: A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation, including union ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Arun Singh, on Wednesday met Election Commission Congress chief Malllikarjun Kharge using the term “terrorist” in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A high-level delegation, including senior ministers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, me, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal... met with the Election Commission... We addressed the derogatory language used by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge against the Prime Minister... It is a national issue, a democratic issue," Rijiju said as qouted by news agency ANI.

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"Calling the Prime Minister a terrorist is a crime... No political party has ever used such abusive language against the Prime Minister... We have requested the Commission that if any political party in the country uses such language, it is not our party's or the government's business, but a despicable act against democracy and weakens it in many ways," he added.

The delegation has demanded that strict action must be taken and that Kharge and the Congress Party apologise to the people of the country.

"The Congress has shown a pattern of repeatedly using abusive language against the Prime Minister... In front of the ECI, we highlighted the fact that if a party repeatedly does this, it is the bottom-most pit they are falling into... The PM has announced a policy of zero tolerance against terror, unlike the Congress-led UPA, which did not take any action against terrorists... We have demanded that the Commission take it with all seriousness and act firmly and sternly," FM Sitharaman said as qouted by news agecny ANI.

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For the unversed, Kharge on Tuesday sparked controversy after he reportedly called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrorist" while criticising the AIADMK for allying with the BJP for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Kharge, whose comment later drew the BJP’s ire, later clarified that PM Modi "threatens" and "terrorises" his opponents.