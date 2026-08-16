‘BJP Connection’: WB CM Suvendu Adhikari Denies Party Link To Bankura Killing

A 51-year-old man died in West Bengal’s Bankura district after allegedly being assaulted by a group, with his family claiming the attack was linked to his son’s participation in a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi.

The victim, Sheikh Mohammed Mafiq, was allegedly attacked after his son, CJP member Sheikh Abdul Hafiz, raised concerns over the condition of a local government school as part of the party’s “Fix The School” campaign.

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Hafiz had travelled to Delhi on July 19 to participate in a Jantar Mantar protest against alleged NEET paper leaks. On August 13, he visited Karishunda Primary School and questioned its infrastructure and management.

According to his family, a group armed with rods and sticks entered their house that night and assaulted Hafiz. Mafiq was allegedly beaten when he tried to intervene. Both were initially treated at a hospital and discharged, but the family alleged they were attacked again while returning home.

The family further claimed they were confined inside their house the following day. Mafiq’s condition deteriorated that night and he was taken to hospital with police assistance. He died during treatment on August 15.

Eight people have been arrested.

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari denied any BJP connection, calling the accused criminals. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka condemned the incident and said party workers would visit Bankura to seek justice for the family.