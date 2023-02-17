BJP carries out chakka jam in more than 400 places in Chhattisgarh

BJP stages chakka jam in more than 400 places in Chhattisgarh on Friday. |

Raipur: On the BJP call, Chhattisgarh witnessed a wheel-halt on all the major highways of the state on Friday between 2 to 4 PM.

Major road blockades were carried out on the more than 400 places in the state, including 78 assembly constituencies to register strong protest against alleged target killings of BJP functionaries.

Meanwhile in the Civil Lines area of capital city Raipur, BJP men clashed with the Congress State President Mohan Markam convoy, finally with the police intervention the Congress state president was successfully rescued and sent to his residence with a diverted route.

Despite a few skirmishes with the security forces, in the rest of places the mega Chakka Jam was reported peaceful.

Action necessary to expose the ruling government

BJP senior leaders like former CM Dr. Raman Singh, State President Arun Sao, Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel and others justified the mega wheel-halt saying that it is necessary to expose the ruling government which continuously putting the public in dark over the issues like degrading law and order situation, compromised security, increased corruption.

This chakkajam is a message to the Baghel government which continuously failed on every front and now compromised the security of our men resulting in the cold blooded assassination of our workers, Dr Raman Singh said.

Meanwhile, Congress hit back at BJP over the mega-road blockade related to Naxal killings and termed the attack as Nautanki.

In 15 years of BJP rule in the state 118 Congress leaders and workers were killed in Naxal attacks, SA Shukla, Congress Chhattisgarh Unit communication department chief said. In 2022, 134 naxal incidents occurred which is four times lower than that of 2018. Moreover, BJP is playing politics over dead bodies of its leaders, which is disgusting, Shukla added.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)