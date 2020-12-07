BJP calls for 12-hour bandh in North Bengal tomorrow over death of party worker during protest rally

BJP workers were seen fighting pitched battles with police after they were stopped from moving past barricades at two points near branch secretariat 'Uttarkanya' during the rally called to protest the TMC "misrule".

The BJYM, the youth with of the BJP, led by its chief and Lok Sabha member Tejaswi Surya, took out two protest marches claiming the state government had not fulfilled the promises made to the people of north Bengal and that the benefits of welfare schemes had failed to reach the common man.

Police used water cannons and burst tear gas shells to stop the protesters from marching to the secretariat and were pelted with stones.

Agitators also set fire to some bamboo barricades.

State BJP Dilip Ghosh, who led a rally to Fulbari Bazar, one of the two approach points to the secretariat building, said the government was "using coercion" as it was scared of the saffron party's rise in West Bengal.

A second rally, led by the party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJYM president Tejaswi Surya, broke the first two layers of the police cordon near Tinbatti more, about 1 km from Uttarkanya, but could not get past the third. Police sprayed the protesters with coloured water.

According to BJP sources, Vijayvargiya and Surya had to be escorted to their vehicles by their security guards after the former fell ill.

Ghosh later claimed that a party activist, injured in police action, had succumbed to injuries at a local hospital.

"One of our party activists Ullen Ray, who was mercilessly beaten up by police, died at a hospital here. Many other BJP workers have been injured and are being treated at the hospital," Ghosh said.